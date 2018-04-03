Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Stock Price

Media stories about Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 45.7095420757956 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

NYSE NMM opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $301.66, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.86 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

