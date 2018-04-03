Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Share Price

News coverage about Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Proteostasis Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7849283063815 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

PTI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 489,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,146. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $163.79, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 4.07.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

