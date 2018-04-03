Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Price

Press coverage about Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vascular Biogenics earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9130713871985 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

VBLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,837. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

