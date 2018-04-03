Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) Share Price

News headlines about EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EQT Midstream Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.7364711265317 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

EQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.30.

Shares of EQM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. 322,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,386. EQT Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,756.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.27). EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

