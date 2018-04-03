Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stock Price

News stories about Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fate Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.2242463348288 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 365,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,092. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.05, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,046.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

