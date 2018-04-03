First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.2139110569983 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE FFA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. 23,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,107. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-first-trust-enhanced-equity-income-fund-ffa-share-price-updated.html.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and gains and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.