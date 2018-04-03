Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact KT (KT) Share Price

Media stories about KT (NYSE:KT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KT earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.9742018391936 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of KT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 959,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,917. The firm has a market cap of $6,712.21, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. KT has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered KT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CLSA lowered KT from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; Internet phone services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services, including Internet protocol television (IPTV) services; and data communication services, including leased line and dedicated broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

