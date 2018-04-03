MEDNAX (MD) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

News headlines about MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MEDNAX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1473401891562 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.69.

Shares of MD stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,383. The company has a market cap of $5,217.85, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $910.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.55 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $175,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

