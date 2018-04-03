Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Share Price

Media coverage about Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seadrill Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2823095023122 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SDLP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 172,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,621. Seadrill Partners has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $207.01, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC is an offshore deepwater drilling company. The Company owns, operates and acquires offshore drilling units. The Company’s subsidiaries include Seadrill Operating LP, Seadrill Capricorn Holdings LLC and Seadrill Partners Operating LLC (collectively, OPCO). The Company’s segment is OPCO’s fleet.

