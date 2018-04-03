Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sito Mobile (SITO) Stock Price

Media stories about Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sito Mobile earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.9670213569474 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

SITO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 456,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,633. Sito Mobile has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -1.13.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Sito Mobile had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. equities research analysts forecast that Sito Mobile will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded shares of Sito Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sito Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sito Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sito Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.

