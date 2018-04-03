Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact XBiotech (XBIT) Stock Price

Press coverage about XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. XBiotech earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 40.7058762486573 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of XBiotech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,697. XBiotech has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $18.06.

In related news, VP Queena Han sold 9,599 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $43,003.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,003.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

