Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Price

Media stories about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Activision Blizzard earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1041852511125 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Vetr lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.29 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.03.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,186,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,684. The company has a market cap of $51,177.29, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $79.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen G. Wereb sold 120,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $8,723,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $120,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,338.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,701,258 shares of company stock valued at $191,727,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

