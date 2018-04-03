Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Price

Media coverage about Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ally Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1151975027379 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,804.05, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ally-financial-ally-share-price-updated.html.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.