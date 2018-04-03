Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Share Price

News coverage about First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Business Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0065161053239 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Business Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,473. The firm has a market cap of $220.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 7.13%. analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 1,077 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $26,041.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles H. Batson sold 2,050 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $49,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,482 shares in the company, valued at $588,547.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $106,987. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

