Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.07

News coverage about Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Landmark Infrastructure Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.070225241234 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,265. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

