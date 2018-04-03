Constellation Brands (STZ) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22

Media coverage about Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Constellation Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.9302450032227 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.75. 1,130,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,043. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.53 and a fifty-two week high of $231.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $44,378.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Constellation Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.77.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $441,942.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

