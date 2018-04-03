Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) Share Price

Press coverage about Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hewlett-Packard earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the computer maker an impact score of 45.8443634446835 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

HPQ stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. 8,117,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,371. The company has a market capitalization of $35,978.92, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31. Hewlett-Packard has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Hewlett-Packard had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Hewlett-Packard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hewlett-Packard will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Hewlett-Packard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett-Packard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett-Packard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered Hewlett-Packard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett-Packard in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Hewlett-Packard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.13 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

In other Hewlett-Packard news, COO Jon E. Flaxman sold 207,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $4,484,453.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,538 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Enrique Lores sold 302,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $7,060,435.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,282.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,699 shares of company stock worth $11,882,389 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett-Packard

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

