Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ICON (ICLR) Share Price

News articles about ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ICON earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.2621573116408 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ICON stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 496,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,289. The company has a market cap of $6,389.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ICON has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $124.65.

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. ICON had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 27.55%. ICON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that ICON will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ICON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ICON in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ICON in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ICON to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About ICON

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

