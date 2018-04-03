Magnachip (MX) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Magnachip (NYSE:MX) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magnachip earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.8471043675432 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnachip from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.45. 338,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,962. Magnachip has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $328.35, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.17.

Magnachip (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Magnachip had a negative return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Magnachip will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnachip news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 149,000 shares of Magnachip stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,926,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Young-Joon Kim acquired 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $81,325.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,861.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,488 shares of company stock valued at $186,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Company provides technology platforms for analog, mixed signal, power, high voltage, non-volatile memory and Radio Frequency (RF) applications.

