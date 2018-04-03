Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Midstates Petroleum earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the energy producer an impact score of 45.2374576060849 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE MPO opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.56, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.20. Midstates Petroleum has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The energy producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Midstates Petroleum had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.02 million.

MPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Midstates Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Midstates Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

About Midstates Petroleum

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company operates oil and natural gas properties, and is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. It is focused on the application of drilling and completion techniques in oil and basins in the onshore United States.

