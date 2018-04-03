Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.18

News coverage about Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pinnacle West Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9999615551336 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PNW traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.90. 1,153,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,820. The firm has a market cap of $8,921.62, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $73.81 and a one year high of $92.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.12 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $81.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

In related news, VP John S. Hatfield sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $163,320.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $109,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $200,909.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

