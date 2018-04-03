Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RCI Hospitality (RICK) Stock Price

Media stories about RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RCI Hospitality earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.1121828035651 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of RICK opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $275.89, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.39. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.26%. equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is the country’s leading company in gentlemen’s clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Minneapolis, and other cities operate under brand names, such as “Rick’s Cabaret,” “XTC,” “Club Onyx,” “Vivid Cabaret,” “Jaguars” and “Tootsie’s Cabaret.” Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name “Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.” Investors are attracted by RCI’s strong cash flow, operating margins and local laws that create high barriers to entry in the gentlemen’s club business.

