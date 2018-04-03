Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Regency Centers (REG) Share Price

News coverage about Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Regency Centers earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5379650348301 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

REG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.61. 922,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,913. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10,073.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.42). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $257.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $67.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Regency Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

In other Regency Centers news, Director John C. Schweitzer sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $416,456.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 204,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $13,278,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,347,072 shares of company stock worth $139,128,434. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

