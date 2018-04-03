Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sigma Designs (SIGM) Share Price

Press coverage about Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sigma Designs earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.7529348097625 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Sigma Designs alerts:

SIGM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Sigma Designs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered Sigma Designs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Sigma Designs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sigma Designs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 162,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,969. Sigma Designs has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $244.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-sigma-designs-sigm-share-price.html.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc is a provider of global integrated semiconductor solutions. The Company offers media platforms for use in the home entertainment and home control markets. The Company sells its products into markets, including smart television, media connectivity, set-top box and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.