SONM One Day Trading Volume Tops $790,869.00 (CRYPTO:SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, SONM has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One SONM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001473 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Binance, YoBit and EtherDelta. SONM has a total market capitalization of $38.90 million and $790,869.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SONM Token Profile

SONM was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liqui, Kucoin, EtherDelta, Binance, HitBTC, Tidex, COSS and OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

