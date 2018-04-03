SONO (ALTCOM) Market Cap Achieves $27,502.00

SONO (CURRENCY:ALTCOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, SONO has traded down 34% against the dollar. SONO has a market capitalization of $27,502.00 and approximately $218.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.46 or 0.04573000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00053464 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00634757 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00076724 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00055729 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033179 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 278,102 coins and its circulating supply is 208,674 coins. The official website for SONO is altcoincommunity.co. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

