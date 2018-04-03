Sony (NYSE:SNE) vs. Panasonic (PCRFY) Critical Review

Panasonic (OTCMKTS: PCRFY) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Panasonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sony shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sony shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Panasonic and Sony’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panasonic $67.93 billion 0.48 $1.39 billion $0.60 23.52 Sony $67.89 billion 0.90 $681.58 million $0.51 94.84

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than Sony. Panasonic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sony, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sony pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Panasonic pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sony pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sony has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Panasonic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Panasonic has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Panasonic and Sony, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panasonic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sony 0 4 2 1 2.57

Sony has a consensus target price of $46.92, indicating a potential downside of 2.99%. Given Sony’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sony is more favorable than Panasonic.

Profitability

This table compares Panasonic and Sony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panasonic 2.22% 9.48% 2.80% Sony 6.29% 15.00% 2.73%

Summary

Sony beats Panasonic on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics, air-conditioners, cold chain and devices. The Eco Solutions segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, air purifiers and nursing-care-related products. The AVC Networks segment is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of products, such as aircraft in-flight entertainment systems, personal computers, and social infrastructure systems equipment. The Automotive & Industrial Systems segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of automotive products, energy products, industrial devices and factory solutions.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. It offers LCD televisions, optical pickups, mobile phones, tablets, audio equipment and video conference systems, batteries, broadcast and professional-use video equipment, and DVD-players/recorders; and Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, ROMs, CDs, DVDs, and UMDs. The company also provides Internet broadband network services to subscribers, as well as creates and distributes content through its portal services to various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and interchangeable lens cameras, compact digital cameras, and consumer and professional video cameras, as well as display products comprising projectors and medical equipment. In addition, it offers PlayStation hardware, including home and portable game consoles; network services relating to game, video, and music content; and packaged software and peripheral devices, as well as complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Further, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as television programming, including scripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, made for television movies and miniseries, and other programming; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Additionally, it produces and distributes recorded music, animation titles, and game applications; engages in music publishing business; and provides life and non-life insurance, savings products, and loans. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

