Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.59 million. Sorl Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of SORL opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.56. Sorl Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SORL shares. ValuEngine lowered Sorl Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorl Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, through its interests in the Ruili Group Ruian Auto Parts Co, Ltd., a Sino-foreign joint venture (Joint Venture), develops, manufactures and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and the related aftermarket both in China and abroad.

