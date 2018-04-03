Critical Review: The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) vs. South Jersey Industries (SJI)

South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South Jersey Industries and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Jersey Industries $1.24 billion 1.82 -$3.49 million $1.23 23.13 The Hong Kong and China Gas $3.68 billion 7.83 $959.71 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than South Jersey Industries.

Dividends

South Jersey Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. South Jersey Industries pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for South Jersey Industries and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Jersey Industries 0 5 2 0 2.29 The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus target price of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.29%. Given South Jersey Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares South Jersey Industries and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Jersey Industries -0.28% 7.84% 2.60% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

South Jersey Industries beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream). Its segments include Gas utility operations (SJG), which consist primarily of natural gas distribution; Wholesale energy operations, which include the activities of SJRG and SJEX; SJE, which is involved in both retail gas and retail electric activities; On-Site energy production, which consists of Marina’s thermal energy facility; Appliance service operations, which include SJESP, and Corporate and Services segment, which includes the activities of Midstream.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It provides clean fuels, such as liquefied natural gas, methanol, and other gasoline substitutes; and operates vehicle gas refilling stations, landfill gas projects, aviation fuel facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures. The company operates a pipeline network consisting of approximately 3,500 kilometers of gas pipes severing approximately 1.8 million customers. The company also provides connectivity and cloud computing services to professional clients, including telecommunications carriers, international network service providers, and reputable corporations. In addition, it engages in software development, project implementation, and system integration businesses; and consultancy and engineering contractor services, such as utilities installation, infrastructure construction, trenchless technologies, and civil and building engineering services for public and private projects, as well as manufacturing smart gas meters. Further, the company is involved in café, restaurant, and retail sales businesses; the development of automatic meter reading systems; laboratory testing; gas sales, payment gateway, water supply, and related businesses; coal and logistics businesses; financial activities; and securities investment. Additionally, it offers project management, consultancy, and research and development services. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is based in North Point, Hong Kong.

