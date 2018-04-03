Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) Share Price

News coverage about Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southcross Energy Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.7639074323436 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:SXE opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Southcross Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Southcross Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.72 million.

Southcross Energy Partners Company Profile

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression and transportation services and natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. The Company also sources, purchases, transports and sells natural gas and NGLs. Its assets are located in South Texas, Mississippi and Alabama As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of gathering systems, intrastate pipelines, two natural gas processing plants, one fractionation facility, 20 compressor stations and a treating system.

