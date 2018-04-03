Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

News articles about Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southern National Banc. of Virginia earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.7200639167597 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

SONA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 47,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $379.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.29. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $201,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William H. Lagos bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 36,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,244.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $316,436. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company’s principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios.

