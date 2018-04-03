SpaceChain (SPC) Hits Market Cap of $21.67 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. SpaceChain has a market cap of $21.67 million and $15,569.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Coinnest and Allcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00019899 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,991,707 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX and Coinnest. It is not possible to purchase SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

