SpankChain Trading Down 4.3% This Week (SPANK)

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, SpankChain has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SpankChain token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, Cryptopia and IDEX. SpankChain has a market cap of $37.55 million and $60,827.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SpankChain alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003122 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00710915 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00184353 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038665 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029403 BTC.

About SpankChain

SpankChain’s launch date was November 20th, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The official message board for SpankChain is medium.com/@spankchain. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SpankChain will use the Ethereum blockchain to create an adult entertainment ecosystem. SpankChain plans to create the SpankChain camsite where users could join to public shows. Furthermore, a marketplace build in collaboration with district0x will be implemented allowing performers to upload and sell digital content via ETH or ERC-20 tokens. SpankChain token (SPANK) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to mint alternatives tokens and also provide payment and governance rights within the SpankChain ecosystem. “

SpankChain Token Trading

SpankChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpankChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpankChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpankChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpankChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.