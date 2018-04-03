Sparks Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sparks has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Sparks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparks has a market cap of $0.00 and $349.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sparks Profile

Sparks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 1,041,938 coins. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro. Sparks’ official website is sparks.gold.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparks is a cryptocurrency based on the neoscrypt algorithm. “

Sparks Coin Trading

Sparks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Sparks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparks must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

