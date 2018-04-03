Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 4,880 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.16% of SpartanNash worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SpartanNash by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other news, CFO Mark Shamber purchased 5,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $620.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

