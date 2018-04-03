SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0422 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

