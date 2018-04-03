SPDR Series Trust (CJNK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:CJNK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Series Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of CJNK stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Series Trust has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

