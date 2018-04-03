SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4728 per share on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $97.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,707. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.30 and a 12 month high of $106.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/spdr-sp-400-mid-cap-value-etf-mdyv-declares-0-47-quarterly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

