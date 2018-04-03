SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1,527.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222,285 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 15.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $304,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,449,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,289,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,818,000 after buying an additional 118,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,672,000.

SPY stock opened at $257.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $232.51 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 target price on the stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

