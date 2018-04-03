SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (SLY)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3433 per share on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.54. 9,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,181. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

