Spectrecoin Price Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 6:00 AM ET on March 19th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and $19,059.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005410 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00201992 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00126353 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00140331 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012100 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029968 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 20,785,264 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

