Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga Sells 1,948 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $30,349.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,652.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 70.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

