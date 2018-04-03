Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,300

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 6,100 ($85.63) to GBX 6,300 ($88.43) in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPX. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,010 ($84.36) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,530 ($91.66) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($84.22) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($80.01) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,500 ($77.20) to GBX 5,700 ($80.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,165.45 ($86.54).

SPX stock remained flat at $GBX 5,755 ($80.78) during midday trading on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 4,681 ($65.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,155 ($86.40).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

