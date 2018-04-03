Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $8.75 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,025,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,492. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,482.96, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $165.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Senkbeil acquired 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $199,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,052 shares in the company, valued at $531,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,929 shares in the company, valued at $543,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

