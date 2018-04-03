Splunk (SPLK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.41.

Shares of SPLK traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,961. Splunk has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $112.66. The company has a market cap of $13,918.09, a P/E ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The software company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,398,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 28,513 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,279 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,627 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company's products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

