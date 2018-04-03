Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to post sales of $241.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman's Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.40 million and the highest is $242.40 million. Sportsman's Warehouse posted sales of $221.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman's Warehouse will report full-year sales of $241.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.90 million to $808.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $848.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $833.30 million to $869.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sportsman's Warehouse.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman's Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Sportsman's Warehouse stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 323,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,670. The company has a market capitalization of $172.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.81. Sportsman's Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 35.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sportsman's Warehouse by 41.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yellowstone Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

