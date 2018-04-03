Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Forward View set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.88, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.64. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $243.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 63.12%. equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,865,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,209 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,836,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 95,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,562,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 80,211 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 69.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 862,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/sportsmans-warehouse-spwh-receives-neutral-rating-from-robert-w-baird-updated-updated.html.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.