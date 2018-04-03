Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 952,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 581,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several research analysts have commented on SPWH shares. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $173.88, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $243.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 63.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 41.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 171.7% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

