Sprott Inc. (SII) Director John A. Ciampaglia Sells 100,000 Shares

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Director John A. Ciampaglia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$314,000.00.

Shares of SII traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.12. 196,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,852. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.55.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Sprott had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of C$24.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sprott from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset management company. The Company has five segments: Sprott Asset Management LP (SAM), Global Companies, Sprott Resource Lending Corp. (SRLC), Consulting, and Corporate & Other. The SAM segment offers discretionary portfolio management, as well as asset management services to its branded Funds and Managed Accounts.

