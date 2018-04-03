Sprouts Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Sprouts has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $11,319.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sprouts has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Sprouts coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00031978 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00707108 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021383 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002036 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012466 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Sprouts Profile

Sprouts is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 5,100,684,776,043 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin. The official website for Sprouts is sproutscommunity.wordpress.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sprouts is an SHA256D based hybrid proof of work and proof of stake crypto currency. “

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

